Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing $182,000,000,000 of personal wealth
- Elon Musk has broken record of Softbank's Masayoshi Son
- Elon Musk lost around $180 billion since November 2021
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has set a new Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth. The mercurial businessman has lost around $180 billion since November 2021, the publication said. According to Guinness world record, the wealth is an approximate figure, but Musk's total losses far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.