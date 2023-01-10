The Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has set a new Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth. The mercurial businessman has lost around $180 billion since November 2021, the publication said. According to Guinness world record, the wealth is an approximate figure, but Musk's total losses far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

