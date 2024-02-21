Elon Musk shares clip on illegal immigration, calls it ‘alarming’; nearly 73 lakh have entered USA under Joe Biden
Elon Musk has shared a video where Tucker Carlson highlights the issue of illegal immigration in the US. Under President Biden, a record number of migrants have crossed the U.S. southwest border, surpassing populations of 36 states.
Under President Joe Biden's administration, there has been a significant influx of migrants crossing the southwest border of the United States. The number has reached nearly 73 lakh, as per Fox News analysis. This total surpasses the population of 36 American states. If these migrants were to form their own city, it would rank as America's second-largest, just after New York.
“Most of them come from the poorest countries on the planet. We don’t know anything about them really. We don’t know if they’re pro-America. We don’t know if they’re hostile to the people who already live here." Carlson says in the video.
The video also features Lydia Brimelow, the wife of journalist Peter Brimelow. She speaks about allegedly being targeted by the Biden administration for asking questions on immigration.
It is, however, unclear if Musk's remark is about illegal immigration or what's happening to the Brimelows or both.
