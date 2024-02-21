Under President Joe Biden's administration, there has been a significant influx of migrants crossing the southwest border of the United States. The number has reached nearly 73 lakh, as per Fox News analysis. This total surpasses the population of 36 American states. If these migrants were to form their own city, it would rank as America's second-largest, just after New York.

Also Read: Australia scraps ‘golden visa’ programme for wealthy investors, 'will be replaced with…' The data, sourced from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reveals a record pace of crossings. The current fiscal year alone has witnessed 9,61,537 incidents of illegal border crossings. This trend suggests a potential record-breaking year ahead, surpassing the previous record of 2,475,669 encounters, the publication added. Since President Biden took office in 2021, the cumulative figure for illegal crossings stands at 72,98,486 (nearly 73 lakh). This statistic outnumbers the populations of several states, including but not limited to Alabama, Colorado and Maryland, as per Fox News. Also Read: Canada to set a cap on international students amid housing crisis, fix 'out of control' system This surge in illegal immigration has led to a humanitarian crisis. The situation has become a pivotal issue in the presidential election year, with significant political debates surrounding the Biden administration's approach to border control. Critics argue that the rising numbers are a result of policy decisions by the current administration, added the publication. Elon Musk calls it ‘alarming’ Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a video clip by political commentator Tucker Carlson. As the former Fox News presenter speaks about illegal immigration, Musk called it “alarming".

“Most of them come from the poorest countries on the planet. We don’t know anything about them really. We don’t know if they’re pro-America. We don’t know if they’re hostile to the people who already live here." Carlson says in the video.

The video also features Lydia Brimelow, the wife of journalist Peter Brimelow. She speaks about allegedly being targeted by the Biden administration for asking questions on immigration.

It is, however, unclear if Musk's remark is about illegal immigration or what's happening to the Brimelows or both.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!