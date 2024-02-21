Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk shares clip on illegal immigration, calls it ‘alarming’; nearly 73 lakh have entered USA under Joe Biden

Elon Musk shares clip on illegal immigration, calls it ‘alarming’; nearly 73 lakh have entered USA under Joe Biden

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Elon Musk has shared a video where Tucker Carlson highlights the issue of illegal immigration in the US. Under President Biden, a record number of migrants have crossed the U.S. southwest border, surpassing populations of 36 states.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends a conference organized by the European Jewish Association, in Krakow, Poland, January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala/File Photo

Under President Joe Biden's administration, there has been a significant influx of migrants crossing the southwest border of the United States. The number has reached nearly 73 lakh, as per Fox News analysis. This total surpasses the population of 36 American states. If these migrants were to form their own city, it would rank as America's second-largest, just after New York.

Also Read: Australia scraps ‘golden visa’ programme for wealthy investors, 'will be replaced with…'

The data, sourced from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reveals a record pace of crossings. The current fiscal year alone has witnessed 9,61,537 incidents of illegal border crossings. This trend suggests a potential record-breaking year ahead, surpassing the previous record of 2,475,669 encounters, the publication added.

Since President Biden took office in 2021, the cumulative figure for illegal crossings stands at 72,98,486 (nearly 73 lakh). This statistic outnumbers the populations of several states, including but not limited to Alabama, Colorado and Maryland, as per Fox News.

Also Read: Canada to set a cap on international students amid housing crisis, fix 'out of control' system

This surge in illegal immigration has led to a humanitarian crisis. The situation has become a pivotal issue in the presidential election year, with significant political debates surrounding the Biden administration's approach to border control. Critics argue that the rising numbers are a result of policy decisions by the current administration, added the publication.

Elon Musk calls it ‘alarming’

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a video clip by political commentator Tucker Carlson. As the former Fox News presenter speaks about illegal immigration, Musk called it “alarming".

“Most of them come from the poorest countries on the planet. We don’t know anything about them really. We don’t know if they’re pro-America. We don’t know if they’re hostile to the people who already live here." Carlson says in the video.

Also Read: US visa news: H-1B process to begin from 6 March; here are 10 important points to know

The video also features Lydia Brimelow, the wife of journalist Peter Brimelow. She speaks about allegedly being targeted by the Biden administration for asking questions on immigration.

It is, however, unclear if Musk's remark is about illegal immigration or what's happening to the Brimelows or both.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.