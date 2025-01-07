Tesla founder and microblogging site X's CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday hit out at United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the handling of the child rape 'grooming gangs' scandal while sharing a heartfelt story of his late grandmother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk even claimed that Starmer failed to bring ‘rape gangs’ to justice when he was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) between 2008 and 2013, reported India Today.

Mentioning about his grandmother – Cora Amelia Robinson – on how she tackled the challenges she faced during the Great Depression, Musk shared it shaped his own outlook on life.

The Tesla founder wrote on X, "My British grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was an important part of my childhood. She was very strict, but also kind and I could always count on her."

He added, "She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in World War II. To earn money for food, she cleaned houses, leaving me with a lasting respect for those who do so."

While comparing the period to that of modern-day Britain, the world's richest man noted that his grandmother – once 'a poor working-class girl with no one to protect her – might have been vulnerable to abduction in today's UK.

"My Nana was one of the poor working-class girls with no one to protect her who might have been abducted in present-day Britain," Musk said.

Musk, his grandmother and Rotherham grooming scandal: This is not the first time that Musk has opened up about his grandmother. According to him, she was born in Liverpool's Mossley Hill in August 1923 and was married to Walter Musk in 1944. Following this, she moved to South Africa.

Musk's latest post comes at a time when he has ratcheted up his attack on Starmer and accused him of being 'complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes', added the IT report.

His charges centre around child sex abuse cases, known as the Rotherham grooming scandal, which was a hot topic of discussion in the UK following a report published in 2014.

The report mentioned the perpetrators were primarily of Pakistani descent and around 1,400 children were sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.