Billionaire Elon Musk has shared the picture of 'new CEO' of Twitter and said, 'he is so much better than the other guy.' However,the new CEO is not a human but his pet Shiba Inu, Floki. Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter Inc. before handing off to a new chief executive officer, potentially prolonging concerns the billionaire is being distracted from leading Tesla Inc.

“I’m guessing toward the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company," the 51-year-old said. “I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year."

A Twitter user wrote," i guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job," to which Elon Musk replied,"He is perfect for the job."

He is perfect for the job 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Another user tweeted,"Will dogs be allowed to participate in open spaces?

Will dogs be allowed to participate in open spaces?😂😂 — محمد بن حوقان المالكي (@binhowgan) February 15, 2023

In another tweet, Elon Musk highlighted the new CEO's calibre. He wrote, "He's great with numbers!" add that he is wearing a business suit and glasses.

Musk committed to handing off the reins to Twitter after running a poll of his followers in December. Close to 60% were in favor of him stepping down, motivated in part by concern about him being distracted from Tesla. At the time, he said it was a matter of finding “someone foolish enough to take the job."

Still, Musk has a track record of missing his own deadlines and promised delivery times, including for new products such as the Cybertruck or software capabilities such as fully autonomous driving.

Elon Musk was interviewed virtually by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the United Arab Emirates’ minister of cabinet affairs who is chairman of the summit. Musk took Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, and is the world’s second-richest man with a personal fortune of $187 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

At the summit, Musk described Twitter as “still somewhat of a startup in reverse." Lots of work is needed to get Twitter to a “stable position," he said.

*With agency inputs