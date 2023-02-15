Elon Musk shares picture of 'new CEO of Twitter,' netizens come with hilarious reply
- Elon Musk has a track record of missing his own deadlines and promised delivery times, including for new products such as the Cybertruck or software capabilities such as fully autonomous driving
Billionaire Elon Musk has shared the picture of 'new CEO' of Twitter and said, 'he is so much better than the other guy.' However,the new CEO is not a human but his pet Shiba Inu, Floki. Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter Inc. before handing off to a new chief executive officer, potentially prolonging concerns the billionaire is being distracted from leading Tesla Inc.
