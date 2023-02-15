Billionaire Elon Musk has shared the picture of 'new CEO' of Twitter and said, 'he is so much better than the other guy.' However,the new CEO is not a human but his pet Shiba Inu, Floki. Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter Inc. before handing off to a new chief executive officer, potentially prolonging concerns the billionaire is being distracted from leading Tesla Inc.

