SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to post a job advertisement. However, netizens could not help but troll him.

The billionaire tweeted that his car company Tesla would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department" to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits".

“Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability," he wrote.

“My commitment: we will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win [and] we will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose," he added.

Musk went on to say that he was “looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers", and that “there will be blood".

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me.



Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.



justice@tesla.com — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Responding to this, a user named Jeff Tiedrich said: "Because if I wanted to assemble a team of the finest legal minds in the world, the first place I would go would be Twitter, absolutely."

1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day



2. I have encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars



3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school



These are ranked in order of importance. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 20, 2022

Another person pitched himself for the job in three points, just as Musk had asked.

"1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day 2. I have encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars 3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school. These are ranked in order of importance," he said.

A third user said: “I went to business school • I like green beans • I am 6’4" • I can read and write in English and Spanish • I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom."

• I went to business school

• I like green beans

• I am 6’4

• I can read and write in English and Spanish

• I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom



You have 2 hours. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk has denounced as "utterly untrue" claims in a news report that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.

Shares of the electric carmaker skidded more than 10% on Friday amid concerns that the alleged sexual misconduct and Musk's political comments could threaten to damage Tesla's brand and sales.