Elon Musk shares Tesla’s job ad on Twitter, invites hilarious responses

Musk tweeted that his car company Tesla would be setting up a ‘hardcore litigation department’ to ‘directly initiate and execute lawsuits’
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to post a job advertisement. However, netizens could not help but troll him.
The billionaire tweeted that his car company Tesla would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department" to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits".
“Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability," he wrote.
“My commitment: we will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win [and] we will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose," he added.
Musk went on to say that he was “looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers", and that “there will be blood".
Responding to this, a user named Jeff Tiedrich said: "Because if I wanted to assemble a team of the finest legal minds in the world, the first place I would go would be Twitter, absolutely."
Another person pitched himself for the job in three points, just as Musk had asked.
"1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day 2. I have encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars 3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school. These are ranked in order of importance," he said.
A third user said: “I went to business school • I like green beans • I am 6’4" • I can read and write in English and Spanish • I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom."
Meanwhile, Musk has denounced as "utterly untrue" claims in a news report that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Shares of the electric carmaker skidded more than 10% on Friday amid concerns that the alleged sexual misconduct and Musk's political comments could threaten to damage Tesla's brand and sales.
