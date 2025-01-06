Elon Musk has ignited a firestorm on social media, calling out UK PM Keir Starmer for his alleged inaction against 'Pakistani grooming gangs' during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions.

UK Grooming Gangs Scandal: In the past two days, Elon Musk has taken to social media to express his outrage over the handling of 'grooming gangs' in UK, particularly referencing the infamous Rotherham scandal. He has accused Sir Keir Starmer, the UK PM, of failing to adequately prosecute these gangs during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. Elon Musk's posts on X (formerly Twitter) have included calls for PM Starmer to face charges for his alleged complicity in what he describes as "the worst mass crime in the history of Britain." Musk has also demanded that King Charles intervene by dissolving Parliament, highlighting his frustration with the government's response to these serious allegations.

According to The Independent, minister Jess Phillips denied requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation and grooming. Elon Musk triggered an attack on UK government, as he suggested Phillips “deserves to be in prison".

"Instead of the Government leading a probe, Oldham must follow in the footsteps of other towns like Rotherham and Telford and commission its own inquiry into historical abuse of children," Phillips said in a letter to the local council.

A national inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay, concluded in 2022, investigated the handling of ‘Grooming gang’ cases by Greater Manchester Police in areas like Manchester, Oldham, and Rochdale, focusing on organised abuse following multiple convictions across the UK between 2010 and 2014. Despite the inquiry's 20 recommendations, Professor Jay expressed frustration in November that none had been implemented over two years later, reported The Independent.

What are ‘Pakistani Grooming Gangs’? Grooming gangs in UK refer to groups of men, who exploited vulnerable children and young people through ‘grooming’ tactics for sexual abuse. These gangs typically established a relationship with their victims, often using manipulation, gifts, or threats to gain their trust before subjecting them to sexual exploitation. Notably, cases such as the Huddersfield grooming gang, Oldham grooming gang. The perpetrators, in once case had threatened to 'bomb the house of the victim. In recorded data these crimes only stretched from 2011-2014. However, locals have insisted that there be an inquiry to unravel the history of the crimes even before 2011.

One victim aged 12 told her mother, and the mother called the police, "there was about six or seven Asian men who came to my house. They threatened my mum saying they'll petrol bomb my house if we don't drop the charges.", according to a report by Telegraph UK.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman had in 2023 made several comments about the ethnicity of the abusers in high-profile gangs, referring to the ‘grooming gang’ perpetrators. In the Mail she said "the perpetrators are groups of men, almost all British-Pakistani". The Home Office clarified that Braverman was talking about three of the most notorious grooming gang cases, from Rochdale, Rotherham, and Telford.

Notably, the 2010 convictions of a group of white men, and a woman, for abusing 30 children in the Camborne area of Cornwall has received less attention, reports BBC.

Excerpt from 2013 sentencing

Trigger Warning The following account is graphic and can potentially trigger a reader.

An excerpt drawn from Judge Peter Rook's 2013 sentencing of Mohammed Karrar in Oxford, as reported by Telegraph.

Mohammed prepared his victim “for gang anal rape by using a pump... You subjected her to a gang rape by five or six men. At one point she had four men inside her. A red ball was placed in her mouth to keep her quiet."

Her story is horrific. It is also far from unique.

Take "Anna", from Bradford. Vulnerable and in residential care, at the age of 14 had made repeated reports of rape, abuse, and coercion. When she "married" her abuser in a traditional Islamic wedding, her social worker attended the ceremony. The authorities then arranged for her to be fostered by her "husband's" parents.

In Telford, Lucy Lowe died at 16 alongside her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to her home in 2000. She had given birth to Azhar Ali Mahmood’s child when she was just 14, and was pregnant when she was killed.

Was ‘Grooming Gang’ Case Covered Up By UK Govt? A Telegraph report quotes an independent review published in 2022, which revealed that UK police regarded parts of Telford as “no-go areas," while witnesses reported allegations of police corruption and bias towards the Pakistani community.

The inquiry highlighted a pervasive "nervousness about race," indicating a reluctance to investigate crimes linked to what was described as the 'Asian' community, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

How is Keir Starmer linked to the issue? British PM Keir Starmer was appointed as the Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2008. He held the post till 2013 and was in-charge of the CPC as it investigated the 'grooming gangs'.

Starmer began the prosecution of ‘grooming gangs’ in British towns during his tenure. He ordered a wholesale restructuring of how the UK deals with child abuse cases during his final year in office --- contending that the legal system had failed victims.

Elon Musk has blamed Starmer for the grisly incidents and recently contended that "rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice" during his tenure.

"In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's approval for the police to charge suspects. Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008 -2013," he wrote on X earlier this week.