The micro blogging site Twitter has gone through many changes since the time Elon Musk took over. Since October last year, the company has implemented a slew of cost-cutting measures as it looks to offset a plunge in revenue. In a new major change, Mush has now changed Twitter's parental leave policy from 20 weeks to just 2 weeks, a report by News by New York Times has stated.

According to a tweet by Kate Conger, a tech reporter from The New York Times's, Twitter will now offer only two weeks of paid parental leave, down from 20 weeks (four months)

A report by New York Post states that US does not have a national policy for paid family leave. As per the Family and Medical Leave Act, it gives certain employees “unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons" for a period of up to 12 weeks.

As per the report, this new change will be affect employees from the US who do not have a paid leave policy. Currently only 12 states in the US offer paid family and medical leave. States like California offers eight weeks of paid leave whereas New and New Jersey allows 12 weeks paid leave. They also offer up to 26 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave. However, the most generous policy is offered by Rhode Island where employees have 30 weeks of paid leave.

Dawn Huckelbridge who is the founding director of Paid Leave for All in a statement told DailyMail.com that a federal program to guarantee is paid leave is need for US working people. “Paid leave is a proven boost to business and bottom lines, and a lifeline to working families. But this decision is more proof that we can't rely on the private sector to ever solve this problem — we need a federal program to guarantee paid leave for all working people. And ask any person who's given birth what their health and life is like two weeks after, or what their baby needs, and you'll realize this is a slap in the face." Last week, she also launched petition for paid leave in US.

Seriously, 1 in 4 women have had to return to work less than two weeks after giving birth. 3 in 4 workers have no paid leave through work at all. It will take you less than 2 minutes to sign the petition to #PassPaidLeave and change this. #PaidLeaveForAll https://t.co/Pfs2QC0R4g pic.twitter.com/QzKbIXAMNC — Paid Leave for All (@PaidLeaveforAll) April 28, 2023

Since the news is out, users have responded on social media and have criticised Elon Musk on this change.

“So let me get this straight... as an ex-Tweep who lives in MO – a state that doesn't require employers to give any time off – I would only get 2 weeks under this new policy? Also, how does this not breach the acquisition deal of protecting benefits for 1 year after close?"

A former employee wrote, “As a former Twitter employee that oversaw US LOA and rolled out the 20 week policy in 2016, this is DEPRESSING. I am so sorry to hear of the amazing policies/programs that are being dismantled."

Some other user wrote, “Two weeks ! What do they expect 2 weeks and the child will be going to the bathroom on his own.?!..as an ex tweep and as a parent I cannot relate to this." “If you can be replaced for 20 weeks, then you aren’t a necessity to a company," some other wrote.