Elon Musk slashes Twitter employees' parental leaves from 20 weeks to 14 days3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:25 AM IST
US does not have a national policy for paid family leave and only 12 states in the country currently offer paid family and medical leave.
The micro blogging site Twitter has gone through many changes since the time Elon Musk took over. Since October last year, the company has implemented a slew of cost-cutting measures as it looks to offset a plunge in revenue. In a new major change, Mush has now changed Twitter's parental leave policy from 20 weeks to just 2 weeks, a report by News by New York Times has stated.
