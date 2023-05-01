Dawn Huckelbridge who is the founding director of Paid Leave for All in a statement told DailyMail.com that a federal program to guarantee is paid leave is need for US working people. “Paid leave is a proven boost to business and bottom lines, and a lifeline to working families. But this decision is more proof that we can't rely on the private sector to ever solve this problem — we need a federal program to guarantee paid leave for all working people. And ask any person who's given birth what their health and life is like two weeks after, or what their baby needs, and you'll realize this is a slap in the face." Last week, she also launched petition for paid leave in US.