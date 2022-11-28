Elon Musk sleeps with 2 guns on his bedside. Here's how internet is reacting1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 05:28 PM IST
The guns include a revolver that looks like a film prop, while, the other looks like a 19th-century pistol
The guns include a revolver that looks like a film prop, while, the other looks like a 19th-century pistol
It seems Elon Musk has new trivia for Twitter followers every day. In his latest post, he revealed that he sleeps with 2 guns and a bunch of Diet Coke cans. The unusual post came around almost 2am local pacific time.