It seems Elon Musk has new trivia for Twitter followers every day. In his latest post, he revealed that he sleeps with 2 guns and a bunch of Diet Coke cans. The unusual post came around almost 2am local pacific time.

The post showed two guns. A revolver, though it seems more like a film prop, meanwhile, the other looks like a 19th-century pistol. The picture also shows four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke. Then there is another painting on the table that is of Washington Crossing Delaware.

In another tweet, he apologises for not using coasters, exclaiming ‘no excuse’

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

The presence of the guns on the bedside table evoked serious concerns among his followers with many suggesting such a post is ‘RECKLESS marketing of weapons’

One said, isn't this a RECKLESS marketing of weapons? The BEST practice is to treat firearms & gun ownership as a PRIVATE matter, part of the subjects that you shouldn’t discuss OPENLY. Being a gun owner is CONFIDENTIAL; the world doesn't have to know about it through Twitter.

@elonmusk, isn't this a RECKLESS marketing of weapons?



The BEST practice is to treat firearms & gun ownership as a PRIVATE matter, part of the subjects that you shouldn’t discuss OPENLY. Being a gun owner is CONFIDENTIAL; the world doesn't have to know about it through Twitter. — Michael Wandati (@MichaelWandati) November 28, 2022

Why show weapons? Is it cool? It reminds me of Bolsonaro from Brazil, the person with whom you did business... It makes me want to leave Twitter, there was a moment in my life when I admired you, said another.

However, another user made an spot-on observation of the revolver, i.e. its trigger is missing.

I'm worried about this gun.... Trigger missing 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Sv6VfNkGLc — sello mashigo (@Dragonmash277) November 28, 2022

Elon Musk appears to be staying in San Francisco as he attempts to transform his new company into what he has called “Twitter 2.0". He has urged the staff that remain at the company to work “long hours at high intensity", or leave, and he has often posted from inside the Twitter office at late hours.

On Sunday, Musk officially completed 30 days at the Twitter office. After the $44 billion takeover, the tech billionaire on 26 October made a flashy entry at the Twitter office carrying a sink. Sharing a video of the same, he tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! A few light moments followed, for example, he changed his bio to ‘Chief Twit’. And from the very next day, most tweeps express, the journey has been a roller coaster.