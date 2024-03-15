On its third attempt, SpaceX nearly completed an hour-long test flight of its massive rocket, but the spacecraft was lost during its descent back to Earth on Thursday.

As reported by AP, the company reported that contact was lost with the Starship as it approached its intended destination, a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Additionally, the first-stage booster broke apart earlier in the flight over the Gulf of Mexico, following its launch from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border.

“The ship has been lost. So no splashdown today," said SpaceX’s Dan Huot. “But again, it’s incredible to see how much further we got this time around."

Two test flights last year both ended in explosions minutes after liftoff. By surviving for close to 50 minutes this time, Thursday's effort was considered a win by not only SpaceX's Elon Musk, but NASA as well as Starship soared higher and farther than ever before. The space agency is counting on Starship to land its astronauts on the moon in another few years, AP reported.

The nearly 400-foot (121-meter) Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, headed out over the Gulf of Mexico after liftoff Thursday morning, flying east. Spectators crowded the nearby beaches in South Padre Island and Mexico.

A few minutes later, the booster separated seamlessly from the spaceship, but broke apart 1,500 feet (462 meters) above the gulf, instead of plummeting into the water intact. By then, the spacecraft was well to the east and continuing upward, with no people or satellites on board.

Starship reached an altitude of about 145 miles (233 kilometres) as it coasted across the Atlantic and South Africa, before approaching the Indian Ocean. But 49 minutes into the flight — with just 15 minutes remaining — all contact was lost and the spacecraft presumably broke apart.

At that point, it was 40 miles (65 kilometres) high and travelling around 16,000 mph (25,700 kph).

SpaceX's Elon Musk had just congratulated his team a little earlier. “SpaceX has come a long way," he said via X, The rocket company was founded exactly 22 years ago Thursday.

NASA watched with keen interest: The space agency needs Starship to succeed in order to land astronauts on the moon in the next two or so years. This new crop of moonwalkers — the first since last century’s Apollo program — will descend to the lunar surface in a Starship after transferring from NASA's Orion capsule in lunar orbit.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson quickly congratulated SpaceX on what he called a successful test flight as part of the space agency's Artemis moon-landing program.

The stainless steel, bullet-shaped spacecraft was launched atop a first-stage booster called the Super Heavy. Both the booster and the spacecraft are designed for reusability, although on Thursday's test flight, they were not intended to be recovered.

During Starship's first launch in April last year, several of the booster's 33 methane-fueled engines malfunctioned, leading to a failure in separating from the spacecraft. This resulted in the entire vehicle exploding and crashing into the Gulf of Mexico approximately four minutes after liftoff.

In November's trial run, SpaceX successfully extended the duration of the flight. Despite all 33 engines firing and the booster separating as intended, the flight concluded with two explosions: first the booster, followed by the spacecraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration reviewed all the corrections made to Starship, before signing off on Thursday’s launch. The FAA said after the flight that it would again investigate what happened. As during the second flight, all 33 booster engines performed well during ascent, according to SpaceX.

Initially, SpaceX intends to utilize the mammoth rockets for launching the company's Starlink internet satellites, along with other spacecraft. Subsequently, test pilots are expected to orbit before the company offers lunar tourism to affluent clients. Elon Musk views the moon as a crucial step towards his ultimate goal of reaching Mars.

Meanwhile, NASA requires a successful unmanned landing of an empty Starship on the moon before permitting future manned missions. The space agency aims to achieve the first crewed moon landing under the Artemis program, named after the mythological twin sister of Apollo, by the end of 2026.

(With inputs from AP)

