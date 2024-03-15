SpaceX's mega-rocket test flight almost succeeded, yet lose spacecraft near end. What went wrong?
SpaceX's Starship test flight ended in loss as contact was lost during descent, with the booster breaking apart earlier. Despite the setback, the 50-minute flight was considered a success by Elon Musk and NASA, paving the way for future moon missions.
On its third attempt, SpaceX nearly completed an hour-long test flight of its massive rocket, but the spacecraft was lost during its descent back to Earth on Thursday.
