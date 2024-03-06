Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 15:58:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.35 -0.33%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,193.85 2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.60 -0.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,096.80 0.80%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,644.25 1.52%
Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk speaks up amid buzz about funding Donald Trump's US Presidential bid: 'To be super clear...'
BackBack

Elon Musk speaks up amid buzz about funding Donald Trump's US Presidential bid: 'To be super clear...'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Elon Musk clarified he is not funding any US presidential candidate after meeting Donald Trump who seeks cash infusion for re-election. Trump met Musk and Republican donors hoping for a discussion. Musk stated on Twitter that he is not supporting any candidate for the upcoming elections.

In 2022, Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in US midterm elections in order to counterbalance Joe Biden's Democrats (REUTERS)Premium
In 2022, Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in US midterm elections in order to counterbalance Joe Biden's Democrats (REUTERS)

Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly met former Republican US President Donald Trump who was allegedly seeking cash infusion for his re-election, the billionaire on Wednesday cleared that he is not funding any of the US presidential polls candidates.

According to a report in The New York Times, Donald Trump on Sunday met Musk and a number of wealthy Republican donors. It is said that Trump is hoping to have a "one-on-one discussion" with the SpaceX CEO.

However, the owner-executive chairman of X (formerly Twitter), took to his microblogging platform to clear that he is not funding either the Republicans or the Democrats for the upcoming US Presidential elections.

"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," Musk wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Trump, ensuring he will be the Republican Party's candidate in a rematch with Biden in November.

Recently, Trump's personal fortune was hit from judgments against him in a New York civil fraud case, and a separate defamation trial. According to a NYT report, Trump is now seeking contributions to his campaign for the US president.

In 2022, Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in US midterm elections in order to counterbalance Joe Biden's Democrats.

Although the billionaire has long sought to cast himself as 'politically independent', he had stated that he voted for Joe Biden in 2020. However, since then, Musk has criticised the US President and has been in clash with the Biden's administration.

In December last year, Elon Musk’s mother accused Biden of "standing in the way" of the billionaire’s plans to make the world a better place. Before that in November, a tweet posted by Musk was labelled as “abhorrent" by the White House.

Musk has also said that he would not vote for Biden again.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Mar 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App