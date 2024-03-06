Elon Musk speaks up amid buzz about funding Donald Trump's US Presidential bid: 'To be super clear...'
Elon Musk clarified he is not funding any US presidential candidate after meeting Donald Trump who seeks cash infusion for re-election. Trump met Musk and Republican donors hoping for a discussion. Musk stated on Twitter that he is not supporting any candidate for the upcoming elections.
Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly met former Republican US President Donald Trump who was allegedly seeking cash infusion for his re-election, the billionaire on Wednesday cleared that he is not funding any of the US presidential polls candidates.
