Elon Musk gave internet to Amazon’s remote tribe; now they are addicted to social media, porn

First Published08:02 AM IST
Elon Musk's Starlink has launched multiple low-orbit satellite to provide high-speed internet to the remotest places of the world.
Elon Musk’s Starlink has launched multiple low-orbit satellite to provide high-speed internet to the remotest places of the world.

Elon Musk's Starlink, with its 6,000 low-orbiting satellites launched in past years, is providing high-speed internet services to one of the remotest places in the world. The internet-led information boon, which was likely to bring progress, has become a reason for the regression of the younger generation of the Marubo tribe, an ancient tribal communities in Amazon rainforest. Ever since the launch of Starlink services in Brazil last September, youngsters of the 2,000-member community have now become lazier and are addicted to social media and even porn, found a ground report by New York Times.

Apart from all the technological advancements the internet brings to the remote community for education, health services, and communications, villagers are most unsettled by the exposure of youngsters to pornography. 

Violent video games and porn content

Months after being empowered with high-speed internet, young men are now sharing explicit videos in group chats, tribal leader, Alfredo Marubo, shared his concern with NYT.  
“We’re worried young people are going to want to try it,” NYT quoted Marubo, who was referring to the graphic sex depicted in videos shared in group chats. Community members have also begun observing more aggressive sexual behaviour from young men, the report added. There is also a risk of the behavioural changes among young kids who have been exposed to violent video games for the first time.

Starlink entered Brazil in 2023, and as a result, it made high-speed digital connections possible. Elon Musk has already launched around 5000 satellites and has roped in nearly 2 million users

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
