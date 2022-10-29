Elon Musk starts cutting jobs at Twitter

A handful of people posing as Twitter employees departed from the company’s San Francisco headquarters carrying boxes of belongings. Inside the company, Slack channels lit up with suspicion that the people were enacting a hoax, and were not in fact laid off, people familiar with the matter said.

Bloomberg was unable to verify the identities of the people leaving the building.

Musk started cutting jobs right after the deal closed Thursday, firing executives, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, people familiar with the matter have said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has scheduled an employee meeting for next Wednesday, but some staff did not receive invitations, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

Twitter didn't respond to a request for comment.

Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.