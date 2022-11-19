Even as Twitter seems to be crumbling, Elon Musk has made it clear that he has ‘bigger fish to fry’ than the current state of the company that he has bought recently. Despite the mass resignation and over an “ultimatum" - on "working long hours on high intensity, the new Twitter boss is more focused on the Donald Trump Twitter poll that he posted on Friday.

How Twittaratis are voting?

The tech billionaire's "Reinstate former President Trump" poll where users get to vote yes or no saw 11 million responses till Saturday. Of the total number of votes, 52.3 percent are in favor of a return of the former president.

Musk pointed out the poll was drawing a million answers one way or another per hour.

"Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!" Musk said Saturday morning. However, there was no indication whether he would adhere to the results of the ad hoc poll.

Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Trump, who reveled in using Twitter as a mouthpiece, was followed by more than 88 million users. Later, he was banned from the social media platform for his role in last year's attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his followers seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump has, however, voiced that he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own network

Musk has done similar polls in the past, asking followers last year if he should sell stock in his electric car company Tesla. Following that poll, he sold more than $1 billion in shares.

Musk begins reinstating accounts

Meanwhile, Musk has already begun reinstating accounts that were previously subject to indefinite bans for breaking the platform's rules. Author Jordan Peterson and comedian Kathy Griffin were among the first people whose accounts were reinstated.

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," Musk said in an earlier tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)