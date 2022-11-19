Elon Musk stays focused on Donald Trump poll amid Twitter clamour2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 11:21 PM IST
Elon Musk's ‘Reinstate former President Trump’ poll where users get to vote yes or no saw 11 million responses till Saturday
Even as Twitter seems to be crumbling, Elon Musk has made it clear that he has ‘bigger fish to fry’ than the current state of the company that he has bought recently. Despite the mass resignation and over an “ultimatum" - on "working long hours on high intensity, the new Twitter boss is more focused on the Donald Trump Twitter poll that he posted on Friday.