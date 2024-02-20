Elon Musk stirs Ukraine pot again, says US should use funds for infra projects instead
Elon Musk believes a peace deal should have been reached a year ago in the Russia-Ukraine war, and questioned the effectiveness of providing $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has chipped into the online discourse on the United States government's financial package to Ukraine, with recent his posts on self-owned social media site X suggesting that he supports calls for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and the allocation of funds towards American infrastructure projects instead.