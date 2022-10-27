Elon Musk stroll himself into Twitter headquarters: Watch

Elon Musk stroll himself into Twitter headquarters: Watch2 min read . 01:21 AM IST
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk, entered the Twitter headquarters carrying a sink and even changed his Twitter profile to ‘Chief Twit’
After a court gave him till Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the social media company Twitter, Elon Musk posted a video on Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters. The video showed him carrying a sink through a lobby area.
Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit" and even changed his location to Twitter headquarters.
“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" he tweeted with the video.
Interestingly, neither Musk nor Twitter gave any information regarding the finalization of the deal yet. After he backed out of the April deal, a court gave him till Friday to complete his end of the bargain under the $44 billion takeover deal.
In the last six months, Musk has changed his mind several times. After announcing to acquire of the company with a $54.20 per share bid, Musk kept the deal on hold in the name of Twitter's promise to remove all the bot accounts from the platform.
Twitter, which initially resisted the takeover, even by adopting the poison pill defense, agreed to give the command to Musk.
Then, suddenly Elon Musk decided to pull out of the deal, citing Twitter's inability to provide the details and remove the bot accounts from its platforms. Twitter then sued the world's richest man and the case was about to start in an American court.
Earlier this month, Musk again gave signals to get back to the $44 billion takeover deal, calling for an end to the lawsuit by Twitter.
On Tuesday, the news agency Reuters reported that Musk notified his co-investors who are ready to fund the takeover and close the Twitter-Musk deal by this Friday.
According to Reuters, equity investors such as Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority, and others have received the necessary paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers.
Twitter's stock was up about 1% at $53.31, or about $1 less than Musk's offer price.
