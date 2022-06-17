Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over dogecoin support2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 08:52 AM IST
Elon Musk was sued by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. An investor in dogecoin, originally created as a joke but whose value increased and fell as it was promoted by Elon Musk, filed a $258 billion lawsuit on Thursday against the billionaire and his companies Tesla and SpaceX.