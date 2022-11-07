Elon Musk suggests Twitter followers to vote for ‘this’ party in US mid-term elections2 min read . 10:06 PM IST
- After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has made several changes on the platform and is now also entering the arena of politics
After creating a furor over Twitter after taking it over and proposing a revamp of the social media platform, Elon Musk is also entering the arena of politics now. On Monday, he suggested on his Twitter handle that the people of America should vote for Republicans in the mid-term elections on 8 November.
Elon Musk also gave the reason why he is endorsing Republicans and said that shared power helps to curb the excesses by a government and hence both Republicans and Democrats should share power in a democracy.
“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk tweeted.
In the next tweet, he also took a dig at hardcore party supporters and said that it's actually independent voters who decide who is in-charge.
"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge," he tweeted.
The mid-term elections in the US are being conducted at a very critical time when the whole world is going through an economic slowdown after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine created an economic and security challenge for most of the Western world.
Ratings of US President Joe Biden are dwindling continuously amid record inflation in US and high unemployment. Donald Trump is also finding a door to make a re-entry into politics amid his run-around with the investigative agencies.
Elon Musk advise also came as the richest man in the world is vouching for absolute free speech on his platform Twitter. He is making some extremely radical changes like charging for verification blue tick, allowing long-form video and audio content on Twitter, and also facilitating users to earn through advertisements on their content
