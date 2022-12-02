Elon Musk suspends Kanye West's Twitter account

Elon Musk suspends Kanye West's Twitter account1 min read . 11:41 AM IST
- Yesterday Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) sparked outrage by declaring his 'love' of Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler
Elon Musk on Friday suspended the Twitter account of American rapper Kanye West as he again violated the rule against incitement to violence.
Yesterday Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) sparked outrage by declaring his "love" of Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler during an hours-long Livestream with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Making an unusual appearance on Jones' Infowars, Ye covered his face with a black mask as he ranted about sin, pornography, and the devil.
"I like Hitler," West said at one point.
Further West said that he is running for US president in 2024, and has spoken openly about his struggles with mental illness.
West told far-right host Jones, "I see good things about Hitler also," and added, "This guy... invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that. I'm done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I like Hitler".
Jones interjected that "the Nazis were thugs and did really bad things."
West did not back down.
"But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time... I love Nazis".
Consequently, the new Twitter boss first threatened that he would suspend West's account for inciting violence.
And, Musk has finally done it.
"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended".
On 21 November, Musk reinstated West's Twitter account.
At that time, Musk tweeted, "Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love".
West's earlier suspension from Twitter was also due to an antisemitic tweet.
West has recently lost big brands for his controversial remarks.
In October German sportswear giant Adidas severed its lucrative tie-up with West after the hip hop singer made anti-Semitic statements, including threatening to "go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," using a misspelled reference to US military readiness.
Paris fashion house Balenciaga and US clothing retailer Gap have also ended ties with West.
He appeared at a Paris fashion show wearing a shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter," a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter racial equality movement.
