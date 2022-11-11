Elon Musk takes a jibe at Twitter critics, says 'Love when people complain...'

In India, ahead of the roll-out of blue tick subscriptions, the "official" label was noticed on the Twitter handles of various Indian government organizations. However, the newly launched feature was stopped soon after it was launched and appeared on various user profiles. In response to a tweet from tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee about the 'Official' badge, Musk said, "I just killed it."

