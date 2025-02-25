Elon Musk takes another dig at OpenAI CEO, calls him ‘Scam Altman’ over a resurfaced video about THIS claim…

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again taken a jibe at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, referring to him as ‘Scam Altman’ in a fresh round of feud between the two moguls. The Tesla chief made the remark while quoting a video of Altman testifying before the US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, where the OpenAI CEO claimed he had no equity in the company and was working purely out of passion.

The clip, originally shared by the X handle Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, dates back to 16 May 2023. In it, Altman was asked about his earnings, to which he responded, “No. I’m paid enough for health insurance. I have no equity in OpenAI.” He further emphasised, “I’m doing this because I love it.” Musk’s sarcastic rebuke suggests he remains unconvinced by Altman’s altruistic stance.

To recall, the rivalry between the two tech leaders resurfaced recently following an audacious $97 billion (approximately £78.4 billion) takeover bid for OpenAI, spearheaded by Musk and a consortium of investors. However, Altman swiftly dismissed the proposal, making it clear that OpenAI was “not for sale.”

Taking to social media platform X, Altman delivered a sharp dig, “No thank you but we will buy Twitter for 9.74 billion dollars if you want.” The pointed response was a direct dig at Musk, who acquired X for $44 billion in 2022, a deal that has since been the subject of considerable criticism.

Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Altman reiterated his unwavering position, telling Sky News, “OpenAI is not for sale. OpenAI’s mission is not for sale.” In a separate interview with Axios, he accused Musk of attempting to “take control of OpenAI,” further inflaming the long-running rivalry.

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, left the organisation in 2018, citing differences over its direction. Since then, the billionaire has frequently criticised Altman’s leadership and OpenAI’s shift towards a more commercial model.