Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal: Report3 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 06:38 AM IST
Parag Agrawal stepped into the CEO role in November, when co-founder Jack Dorsey unexpectedly resigned
Parag Agrawal stepped into the CEO role in November, when co-founder Jack Dorsey unexpectedly resigned
Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is among executives planning to depart as Elon Musk completes his $44 billion deal to take over the social network, according to people familiar with the matter.