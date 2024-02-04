Elon Musk takes illegal drugs with some Tesla board members. Concerns raised about volume: Report
Elon Musk’s use of illegal drugs was common knowledge among several current and former Tesla Inc. and SpaceX directors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Musk oversees six companies: Tesla, SpaceX and X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter; the tunneling venture The Boring Co.; brain implant developer Neuralink; and artificial intelligence startup xAI.
