Elon Musk: Tesla’s main competition will come from China

Elon Musk: Tesla’s main competition will come from China2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk described Chinese automakers as the most competitive in the world.
On a conference call with analysts following the release of Tesla's quarterly earnings, CEO Elon Musk predicted that the electric vehicle manufacturer’s largest rival will be a Chinese firm.
