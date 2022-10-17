Elon Musk thinks people should never fear turbulence, gets strong reactions

Elon Musk thinks people should never fear turbulence, gets strong reactions2 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, thinks people should never fear turbulence. Here’s why.
Most travellers detest turbulence on flights. However, Elon Musk has given a Twitter explanation of why he doesn't think air turbulence is a major concern.
The term "turbulence" refers to an abrupt, unpredictable change in airflow. Up and down currents are created by the atmosphere's unpredictable movement. The sudden jerking that is sometimes felt in aeroplanes is another way to describe turbulence. Many diverse factors, including wind, storms, jet streams, and nearby objects like mountain ranges, might contribute to it.
A video clip on Twitter shows wobbling aeroplane wings during turbulence. The clip comes with a caption, “Airplane wings aren't some rigid chunks of metal: in fact, they probably have a bit more flex than you'd expect. This is the behavior of a Boeing 747's wing in a turbulence (sic)."
In response to the video, the CEO of Tesla told social media users that commercial aircraft could survive "insane amounts of bending". His remark attracted notice right away, and people agreed with him. "People should never fear turbulence. Commercial airliner wings can handle insane amounts of bending," wrote the world's richest man.
One Twitter user replied, while “the plane won’t get damaged because of turbulence", “it’s not always safe for the people inside. if happens that some random fork ends up in someone’a eye etc. the other day clear air turbulence launched me so high i hit the luggage compartment with my head".
Another user wrote, “It perhaps isn’t so much the fear of turbulence but rather fear that what’s causing the sudden crazy choppy flight is something insanely bad (multiple engine failures, catastrophic mechanical probs etc) that has happened to the plane and it’s about to crash."
There was another Twitter user who explained in his own way why people are scared of turbulence as it causes apprehension of a potential crash. “If my car breaks down, I know how to walk. If the train breaks down, I know also. If a boat breaks down, I know how to swim (ok, that's unfair for the Titanic) But with a plane.... Sorry but I don't know how to fly…" the user wrote.
