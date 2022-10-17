Elon Musk thinks people should never fear turbulence, gets strong reactions

There was another Twitter user who explained in his own way why people are scared of turbulence as it causes apprehension of a potential crash. “If my car breaks down, I know how to walk. If the train breaks down, I know also. If a boat breaks down, I know how to swim (ok, that's unfair for the Titanic) But with a plane.... Sorry but I don't know how to fly…" the user wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}