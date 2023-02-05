Elon Musk to attempt SpaceX's Starship launch in March. Details here
Elon Musk had in January said that there was a ‘real shot’ at launching Starship in late February, adding that a March launch attempt appears highly likely.
Elon Musk on Saturday said that SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch next month, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
