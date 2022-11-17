Elon Musk to find new leader for Twitter and the reason is…2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 05:57 AM IST
- In about two weeks under Musk's leadership, Twitter has fired over 3,700 people, and a slew of high-ranking executives have resigned
Elon Musk has decided to find a new leader to oversee Twitter's operation. Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion pay package at Tesla was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors, according to a report by Reuters news agency.