Elon Musk to give ‘full support’ to Kanye West's US presidential bid

American rapper Kanye West took everyone by surprise on 4 July, also known as Independence Day in the United States. The musician took Twitter by surprise when he announced his candidacy for the position of President of the United States.

His tweet read, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

As expected the social media platform couldn’t handle the suddenness of the tweet and responded in every way possible. West’s post instantly went viral, with more than 100,000 retweets within the first hour. The celebrity has over 29.4 million followers on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, ‘Kanye’ quickly became the number one trending term on Twitter in the U.S.

The tweet even garnered attention from famous personalities including Tesla owner, Elon Musk.

Musk was quick to respond to Kanye’s tweet and announced his complete support for him. He wrote, “You have my full support!"

There’s no certainty if this post was an official announcement or it was just done to attract attention. If West is serious, he will have to start a campaign from scratch in July of an election year. He would need to qualify for ballot access across 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as build a presidential-grade political organization from ground up without the support of a party infrastructure.

In the past, West has expressed his desire to run for president. Last year, he even announced that he’d run for president in 2024. He has even worked with President Donald Trump and has been an open supported for the politician.

According to a Bloomberg review of FEC data, West doesn’t appear to have filed forms with the Federal Election Commission to run for office.

