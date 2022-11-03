Musk has to find methods to reduce the expenditures of a company that he claims he overpaid. In April, just as markets began to decline, the billionaire committed to paying $54.20 per share. He then allegedly claimed that the corporation had deceived him about the popularity of bogus accounts while he tried for months to back out of the transaction. In recent weeks, Musk gave in and decided to close the purchase under the predetermined terms after the San Francisco-based company had filed a lawsuit to ensure Musk fulfils his commitment.