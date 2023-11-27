Elon Musk to meet Israeli President amid accusations of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss rising antisemitism online. Musk has been accused of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his social media platform.
Billionaire Elon Musk, who is also accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X (formerly Twitter), will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israelis whose relatives have been held by Hamas in Gaza today, Monday, November 27.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message