Elon Musk to provide Starlink satellites in response to Hurricane Ian in Florida1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 11:15 AM IST
Around 28 people have died by drowning or after-effects of Hurricane Ian in Florida
Around 28 people have died by drowning or after-effects of Hurricane Ian in Florida
Listen to this article
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity.