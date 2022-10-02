Elon Musk to provide Starlink satellites in response to Hurricane Ian in Florida

Around 28 people have died by drowning or after-effects of Hurricane Ian in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas," DeSantis told reporters on Saturday. "We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida."

