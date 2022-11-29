Twitter CEO Elon Musk has vowed to reveal “what really happened" in terms of free speech suppression at the company. He believes the public deserves to know this. The world’s richest man has also said that it is “a battle for the future of civilization".

“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …" said Musk in a tweet.

“This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead," he said in another tweet.

Some came in to appreciate what Elon Musk was going to do about the free speech issue. “They are always trying to silence conservatives, well done Elon," wrote one user

“The First Amendment and free speech are not synonymous, but without a culture of free speech there would be no First Amendment. Private companies and organizations that choose to serve as open forums for news and opinions are essential to protecting this right that we hold dear," another wrote.

However, not everybody agrees with Elon Musk to make it about free speech. They think Musk is more interested in Twitter’s brand safety.

“And again the reminder that "free speech" isn't under threat. "Giving Elon money" is under threat, and he's equating the two. None of this has anything to do with actual free speech," wrote one user.

“Twitter is a private company, as you well know. So of course, the “free speech" protected by the 1st Amendment isn’t implicated. But you know this. Stop lying to people. It’s not a good look," wrote another user.

Some users think it’s just a business strategy for the Tesla CEO. “Everybody you heard him free speech is just $8 so pay up!!!" comes from one user.

Elon Musk earlier claimed in a series of tweets that Apple had threatened to remove Twitter's app from its store without giving any justification. Additionally, he asserted that the maker of the iPhone had stopped running commercials on the social media platform. The richest man in the world claimed that Twitter was under pressure from Apple because of its requirements for content control.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?," Musk said in a tweet.

