Elon Musk to publish shocking exposé on free speech suppression at Twitter2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 08:26 AM IST
‘The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself,’ Elon Musk wrote.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has vowed to reveal “what really happened" in terms of free speech suppression at the company. He believes the public deserves to know this. The world’s richest man has also said that it is “a battle for the future of civilization".