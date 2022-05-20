Elon Musk will visit Brazil on May 20 to discuss "connectivity and protection of the Amazon" with Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, according to Communications Minister Fábio Faria.

At the invitation of the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, entrepreneur @elonmusk arrives in Brazil on Friday to discuss Connectivity and Protection of the Amazon with the Brazilian government. — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) May 20, 2022

Elon Musk's visit is a win for Jair Bolsonaro's administration. Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump supporter, has become increasingly isolated on the international scene after Trump's re-election attempt in 2020 failed. Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bolsonaro has also been rejected for his closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jair Bolsonaro has renewed his attacks on the country's electronic voting system ahead of October elections in which he will face off against favourite Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, who is trailing leftist ex-president Lula in surveys, has long pushed to undermine the 1996 voting system, declaring in 2021 that he would not recognise the election results unless the entire operation was redone.

"We cannot have an electoral system over which the shadow of suspicion hangs." he said at a gathering in Rio de Janeiro on May 19.

Brazilian voters use electronic voting terminals to cast their ballots. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, has long advocated for a physical printout of each vote cast, claiming that the lack of a paper trail makes cheating easier.

Jair Bolsonaro, however, has not given any evidence of fraud, and the Superior Electoral Court maintains that the system is fair and free of abnormalities. In the massive country of 213 million people, electronic voting allows for same-day election results.

Bolsonaro announced in May that his political party would hire a private corporation to audit the election. He also predicted "turbulent" elections in Brazil this week.

"Imagine that on the evening of the vote, one side or the other has the suspicion that the election was not above board. We don't want that," Jair Bolsonaro said on May 19.

The Supreme Court has opened an investigation into Jair Bolsonaro's frequent questions of the system.