Elon Musk tricks Twitter managers to choose their successors2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM IST
When the managers gave him the list, Elon Musk immediately fired the top executives and replaced them with the nominated employees.
Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been in the headlines since he completed $44 billion to own Twitter last October, reportedly sacked 50 top executives and managers earlier this year, despite announcing that there will be no more layoffs at the microblogging company. He wiped off around 75% of the workforce.
