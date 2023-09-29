Elon Musk visits Texas-Mexico border to assess migrant crisis, expresses concerns about strain on social services.

In the midst of the current migrant predicament in the United States, billionaire Elon Musk made a visit to the Texas-Mexico border, reported Fox News. As reported by ANI citing Fox News, Musk live-streamed his tour of the region with the aim of providing people with a firsthand look at the actual conditions and circumstances surrounding the migrant crisis. "Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on," Musk posted on the X app on Thursday. Musk, wearing a black cowboy hat, live-streamed on his platform and said that he was going to go around and speak with officials and "eyeball the situation to get the real story." Also Read: US House passes Republican bill to stop illegal immigration from Mexico as Title 42 ends "This is real-time, unfiltered," he said. "What you see is what I see" Musk said. The founder and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has shown significant concern and engagement regarding the ongoing border crisis. According to Fox News, Musk has been actively sharing his thoughts and updates about the migrant situation on his social media platform 'X' on a regular basis. Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk mentioned that he had a conversation with US Representative Tony Gonzales, who represents Texas. During their discussion, Gonzales affirmed that the ongoing crisis was indeed a “significant concern."

Being an immigrant himself, Musk said, he is "extremely pro-immigrant". However, he explained that there needs to be expanded immigration that allows hardworking and honest people to legally come to the US, but not allow immigrants who are going to break the law, reported Fox News.

While visiting the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday, Musk expressed concerns about the influx of illegal immigrants potentially straining social services and drawing parallels to the situation in New York City, which faced challenges due to migrants being transported there from Texas.

Moreover, after Musk's livestream, he was flooded with comments. One user said, “Good to see Elon having to do the job of the MSM and of the politicians who are literally paid to do this but refuse."

According to CNN, earlier this week, Mexico reached an agreement with the United States to repatriate migrants from its border cities to their respective home countries and implement several measures.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mexico committed to easing the strain on its northern cities situated along the borders of El Paso, San Diego, and Eagle Pass, Texas. In Eagle Pass, Texas, the mayor had declared a state of emergency due to the situation.

Additionally, Mexico's National Migration Institute outlined a series of over a dozen measures aimed at deterring migrants from endangering their lives by attempting to reach the US-Mexico border via the railway system.

(With inputs from ANI)

