Elon Musk has turned into a ‘perfume salesman’ as he has changed his Twitter bio accordingly. World’s richest man claimed to have sold 20,000 bottles of a new fragrance dubbed "Burnt Hair" in a matter of hours. Musk has already made ₹16.8 crore since each bottle costs Rs. 8,400. Musk has made an earnest request to his followers so that they buy his perfume and he can accumulate enough money to buy Twitter.

"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," Musk tweeted on October 12.

By the end of October, Musk is anticipated to finalise a $4-billion acquisition of Twitter. If he doesn't, a breach-of-contract trial in the on-again, off-again contract will be held in November. On October 12 evening, the founder of SpaceX claimed to have sold 20,000 bottles of the fragrance.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable -- why did I even fight it for so long!?" he joked on Twitter.

Dubbed as “The finest fragrance on Earth", the product is sold via the website for his startup The Boring Company. In the beginning of 2018, his startup that was last valued at $5.7 billion sold flamethrowers for $500 each, raising $10 million. Musk also sold 50,000 hats via the Boring Company, which did not respond to a Reuters’ query on how long the omnigender perfume would be listed.

The perfume's name is carved in script on the front of a ruby red bottle, which is displayed in the advertisement. The tagline reads, "The Essence of Repugnant Desire". Each bottle is sold for $100 for US customers.

In a reply to his original tweet that has the product link, Musk informed his potential customers that they could pay with Dogecoin. In a recent lawsuit, Musk, as well as Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Company and others, has been charged with purposefully inflating the price of Dogecoin by more than 36,000% over the course of two years and then allowing it to crash.

(With agency inputs)