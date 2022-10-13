Elon Musk turns perfume salesman, sells ‘finest fragrance on Earth’ Burnt Hair for ₹16.8 crore2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 11:23 AM IST
'Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter,' Elon Musk tweeted.
Elon Musk has turned into a ‘perfume salesman’ as he has changed his Twitter bio accordingly. World’s richest man claimed to have sold 20,000 bottles of a new fragrance dubbed "Burnt Hair" in a matter of hours. Musk has already made ₹16.8 crore since each bottle costs Rs. 8,400. Musk has made an earnest request to his followers so that they buy his perfume and he can accumulate enough money to buy Twitter.