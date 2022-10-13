Dubbed as “The finest fragrance on Earth", the product is sold via the website for his startup The Boring Company. In the beginning of 2018, his startup that was last valued at $5.7 billion sold flamethrowers for $500 each, raising $10 million. Musk also sold 50,000 hats via the Boring Company, which did not respond to a Reuters’ query on how long the omnigender perfume would be listed.