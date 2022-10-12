The Tesla chief had informed Eurasia head Ian Bremmer that President Putin was ‘prepared to negotiate’ on the condition that Crimea remained with Moscow
Latest reports have confirmed that tesla Chief Elon Musk had taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to propose a ‘peace deal’ between Russia and Ukraine, where war like situation has prevailed for the past nine months, was posted after he had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Eurasia Group head Ian Bremmer in a mail sent to subscribers informed that Elon Musk told him that Vladimir Putin was “prepared to negotiate," on the condition that Crimea remained with Moscow, Hindustan Times reported.
In the latest update, Russian forces strafed Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday, a day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in what the UN human rights office described as a “particularly shocking" attack that could amount to war crimes.
If Ukraine accepted some form of permanent neutrality and recognised Russia’s annexation of four regions- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia- Russia was ready to end the invasion, Putin told Elon Musk according to the mailout.
“These goals will be accomplished no matter what", Elon Musk told Ian Bremmer that Putin said this adding that “everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome"- referring to nuclear strike in case Ukraine invaded Crimea.
Bremmer also informed that Musk had rejected a request from Ukraine to activate Starlink in Crimea, Vice reported.
Last week, Elon Musk tweeted a peace plan and a twitter poll amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine suggesting that referendums in the annexed territories slammed as sham votes by Ukraine and the West be redone.
The tweet infuriated Ukrainians, and President Volodymyr Zelensky responded with his own poll. “Which @elonmusk do you like more?," Zelensky tweeted, offering two responses- one who supports Ukraine, or supports Russia.
Russia, on the other hand, appreciated Elon Musk's “positive" proposal to end the war. Elon Musk denied reports claiming his conversation with Vladimir Putin, according to reports on the Independent.
As Ukrainian forces grew increasingly bold following a series of counteroffensive successes, a cornered Kremlin ratcheted up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanned concerns it might resort to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the issue Tuesday, saying Moscow would only resort to that if the Russian state faced imminent destruction. Speaking on state TV, he accused the West of encouraging false speculation about the Kremlin's intentions.
Russia's nuclear doctrine envisages “exclusively retaliatory measures intended to prevent the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that raise the threat for the very existence of the Russian state," Lavrov said.
