Elon Musk tweeted THIS after securing Twitter deal

The tweet comes as Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was reported to be among top executives quitting the company. According to people familiar with the situation who asked to remain anonymous due to the nature of the information, Vijaya Gadde (Head of legal, policy and trust), CFO Ned Segal and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, are also leaving.

