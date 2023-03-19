Elon Musk and his Twitter tweets are no new phenomenon to take an otherwise banal day and make it interesting. Whether it is his attempt to establish a town as his legacy, or him entering the microblogging site Twitter's headquarters with a ceramic sink in hand, Elon Musk and his chicane existence is sure to make the news every other day.

The latest take was with American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. The musician who has just began her The Eras Tour in the United States on 17 March, has taken over the trending section on twitter, with her fans sharing clippings and videos of her performance.

A fan and Dogecoin founder Billy Markus, who goes by the name Satoshi Nakamoto, also took to Twitter to say, "Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet I’m pretty sure". However Elon Musk was quick to react to the Tweet. Musk's tweet left many wondering what he was talking about.

taylor swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet i’m pretty sure — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 17, 2023

Replying to Markus's tweet on Swift, Musk wrote, "Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional."

Elon Musk's comment sparked hilarious reactions online with many fans even saying that he is stalking her and should stay away from her.

Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

It turns out Elon Musk had not commented on Taylor Swift's status for the first time. The Twitter and Tesla CEO had previously commented on the main post of Taylor Swift with a cigarette emoticon.

The Eras Tour Twitter handle wrote under Elon's cigarette emoticon comment: "Leave her alone…" A fan commented, "Elon have you considered dating Taylor Swift? The breakup album would be legendary." Another comment read, "You are right but stop talking about her."

Taylor hasn't publicly responded to Elon's comment yet. Meanwhile she opened the tour with the song Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince, at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, with a set total of 44 songs over a span of three hours and 15 minutes.

What is limbic resonance?

Limbic resonance is the idea that the capacity for sharing deep emotional states arises from the limbic system of the brain. These states include the dopamine circuit-promoted feelings of empathic harmony, and the norepinephrine circuit-originated emotional states of fear, anxiety and anger.

According to the website Psych Mechanics, limbic resonance is defined as “a state of deep emotional and physiological connection between two people. The limbic system in the brain is the seat of emotions. When two people are in limbic resonance, their limbic systems are in tune with each other." It points to the idea of ‘catching’ another person’s emotions.