Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday that he was in talks with airlines about installing Starlink, a satellite-based broadband service owned by his rocket company SpaceX.

Musk, who is known for his Twitter banter, announcements and lively interactions with followers, did not provide any details about the talks in his tweet. In fact, the tweet was a reply to his original tweet. It was not immediately clear which airlines were approached or when installation would occur.

"Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner.

Low latency ~half gigabit connectivity in the air!," tweeted the richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner.



Low latency ~half gigabit connectivity in the air! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Shares of in-flight internet provider Gogo Inc fell to an intraday low of 5.7% before recouping some of the losses in afternoon trading.

Starlink, the satellite internet unit of SpaceX, plans to deploy 12,000 satellites. SpaceX has said the Starlink constellation will cost it roughly $10 billion.

It is one of a growing number of companies making small satellites that also includes Amazon.com's Kuiper, Britain's OneWeb, venture capital-backed Planet, and Raytheon Technologies Corp's Blue Canyon Technologies.

Musk currently helms companies including electric-car maker Tesla Inc, rocket startup SpaceX and Neuralink, a startup that is developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.

Musk, with a net worth of $213 billion has pipped Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person again, according to

In the past one-week the Tesla founder has gained around $13 billion in net worth as the share price of electric vehicle maker surged.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starlink aims to start broadband service in India from December 2022, with 2 lakh active terminals subject to permission from the Indian government.

Starlink Country Director for India Sanjay Bhargava in his social media post said that the pre-order from India has crossed 5,000 and the company is keen to work in rural areas for providing broadband services.

"Our stretch target is to have 2,00,000 terminals active in India in December 2022. Actual numbers may be much lower than that or even zero if we do not get government approval but it is very unlikely that we will exceed 2,00,000," Bhargava said.

The company is charging a deposit of USD 99 or ₹7,350 per customer and claims to deliver data speeds in the range of 50 to 150 megabit per second in beta stage.

The services of the company will compete with that of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea in broadband and it will be a direct competitor to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.