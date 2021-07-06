Known as a strong supporter of cryptocurrencies for sharing various memes on his twitter handle to pump the prices of certain digital coins, Elon Musk recently shared a picture of legendary investor Warren Buffet that he claimed to have found on the internet. The quote reads “Find as many coins as you can. And fast!" It is also attributed to be Buffet's ‘best financial advice’.

''Found on Internet,'' Musk tweeted the picture with the caption.

Found on Internet pic.twitter.com/iLFMRKyqTB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2021

The quote is probably not real as Buffet is known to be against Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. Back in 2018, Buffett described Bitcoin as "probably rat poison squared." The billionaire investor has made his share of extremely cutting remarks about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency over the years. He also does not hold any crypto as in an interview to CNBC in 2020, he said, “I don't have any Bitcoin. I don't own any cryptocurrency, I never will."

Musk has been responsible for pumping crypto prices, especially dogecoin (self-proclaimed 'Dogefather') on several occasions by sharing various references and memes relating to the dog-themed cryptocurrency on his social media feed.

