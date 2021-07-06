Elon Musk tweets Warren Buffet's quote on collecting 'coins'

The quote is probably not real as Buffet is known to be against Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. Back in 2018, Buffett described Bitcoin as "probably rat poison squared." The billionaire investor has made his share of extremely cutting remarks about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency over the years. He also does not hold any crypto as in an interview to CNBC in 2020, he said, “I don't have any Bitcoin. I don't own any cryptocurrency, I never will."