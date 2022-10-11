Elon Musk: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, others attempted to destroy evidence

Twitter officials ordered whistleblower Peiter Zatko to destroy evidence of their missteps, Elon Musk alleges. According to released court documents, Zatko, the former head of security at Twitter, said that as part of a severance agreement, company administrators ordered him to destroy 10 handwritten notebooks and delete 100 computer files. The documents reveal that the books had notes from the whistleblower's with business associates during his one-year tenure as security head.

