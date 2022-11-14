Elon Musk: Twitter to roll out feature to identity ‘associated’ organisations2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 05:55 AM IST
Elon Musk has said that organisations will soon be able to find out the Twitter accounts associated with them.
Elon Musk has said that organisations will soon be able to find out the Twitter accounts associated with them.
In an effort to combat the proliferation of fraudulent accounts, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed that businesses using the microblogging network would soon be able to discover the Twitter accounts connected to them. He also expressed regret about how slow the app was in many nations.