In an effort to combat the proliferation of fraudulent accounts, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed that businesses using the microblogging network would soon be able to discover the Twitter accounts connected to them. He also expressed regret about how slow the app was in many nations.

On November 13, Musk commented on the Twitter feature without going into much detail. "Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them," he tweeted.

The world's richest person then tweeted an apology for how slow Twitter was in some nations. He wrote, "Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"

Twitter recently discontinued the $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription service for iOS users after some individuals purchased the verification to mimic companies, people in the public eye, and even imaginary characters like Mario.

Also Read: Elon Musk turns memestar to defend $8 as Twitter ‘blue tick’ price

Many individuals were unhappy with Musk's decision to put the blue tick fee into effect. In the days following its acquisition, celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid left Twitter, and some advertisers even withdrew their support from the platform.

Twitter earlier reinstituted "official" badges for famous accounts in an effort to stop people from imitating well-known companies. On November 11, the grey badge was once again visible beneath the listings for well-known companies and media organisations. The identification tag was in use prior to being stopped this week.

Also Read: Twitter brings back ‘Official’ tags: But, India will have to wait for it

The list of countries that can receive the tag does not include India. Currently, “official" labels can be seen on relevant Twitter accounts from China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Belarus, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

Musk has made a rush of moves since buying out Twitter. The moves are geared at addressing phoney identities on Twitter that have millions of daily active users.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author